Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,230.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 60,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,917.3% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,116.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1,894.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 81,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 77,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,936.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
