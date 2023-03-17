Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,230.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 60,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,917.3% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,116.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1,894.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 81,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 77,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,936.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

