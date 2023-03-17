76,610 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Baidu stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

