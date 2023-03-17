54,206 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after buying an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

