39,551 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

