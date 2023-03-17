1,600 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

