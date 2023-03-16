Westchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,474 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 365.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Price Performance

FLACU stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.