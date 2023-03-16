Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 3.3 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 335,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

