The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $63,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

