Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $366.82 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.40.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

