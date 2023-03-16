StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco boosted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

