River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.75 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

