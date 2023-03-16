River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

