River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,288,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,096,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,247,000 after purchasing an additional 429,447 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 64,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

