River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 380 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

