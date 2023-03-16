PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Holdings Co lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 254.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 324,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 232,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PubMatic by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $700.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at PubMatic

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,628 shares of company stock valued at $711,572. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

