Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.4 %

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.