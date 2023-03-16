Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Noah were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Noah Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

