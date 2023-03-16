NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.75. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

