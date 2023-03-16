National Pension Service Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $50,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 51.9% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 98.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $135.04 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.