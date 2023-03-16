National Pension Service Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in FedEx were worth $65,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $181,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.45.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

