National Pension Service Purchases 1,508 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,263 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $69,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

Autodesk stock opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.