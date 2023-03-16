National Pension Service Has $54.26 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $54,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $139.58 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

