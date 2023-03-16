National Pension Service Has $50.32 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,031 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in eBay were worth $50,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 102.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in eBay by 301.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.