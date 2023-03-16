National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Aflac were worth $67,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

