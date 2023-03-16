National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 38,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in HP were worth $58,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 179,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,990,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.96 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

