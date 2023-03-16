National Pension Service Buys 5,882 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $64,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $292.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

