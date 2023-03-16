National Pension Service Buys 45,823 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 902,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $58,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Natixis lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

