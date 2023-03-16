National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $52,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,179,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,716,863 shares of company stock worth $215,780,889. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

