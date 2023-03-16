M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 972.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

