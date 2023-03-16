M&T Bank Corp Sells 36,912 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,258,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $40.86 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

