Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $401.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

