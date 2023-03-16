iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

