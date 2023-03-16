iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lifted by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

