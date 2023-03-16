Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $298.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

