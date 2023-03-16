Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $234.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

