International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.