Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

