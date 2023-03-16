Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

NYSE NOC opened at $448.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.23 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

