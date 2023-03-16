Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,493 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,012,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.