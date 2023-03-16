Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,039 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

CROX opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

