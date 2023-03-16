Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

