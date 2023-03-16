Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

