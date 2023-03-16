Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,258 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after buying an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 254,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after acquiring an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52.

