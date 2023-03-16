Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,148,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 38,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

