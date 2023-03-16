Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.26 and a one year high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

