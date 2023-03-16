Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

