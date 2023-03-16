Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

