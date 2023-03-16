Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,415.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,421.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,074.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085 shares of company stock worth $4,824,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

