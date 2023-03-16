Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 46,850 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE OXY opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

