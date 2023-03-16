Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 53.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,066,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,594 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 4.3 %

About Enbridge

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.